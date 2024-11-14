PSV operator want authorities to be vigilant along the roads

A Matatu operator plying the Kakamega-Kisumu routes have implored on the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and Traffic officers on the highways to be vigilant.

While condoling families who lost their loved ones at Iguhu Bridge along Chavakali-Kisumu highway, Narokline Services Limited Director Adrew Mwangi urged the Government through NTSA and Traffic police officers to embark on an operation aimed at mitigating the number of accidents along Kenya’s major highways.

Speaking to journalists at his office, Mwangi said also called on the authorities to carry out routine inspections of vehicles in measures to curb the rising numbers of fatal accidents.

This follows after 10 people were killed and several others seriously injured Wednesday evening after a grisly road accident at Iguhu along the Kisumu-Kakamega highway.

According to a police report, the accident occurred after a tanker lost control and rammed into two Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) that were heading towards Chavakali.

The police report indicated that the tanker Registration Number KAS 537W/ZC6451, a Mercedez Benz tanker driven towards Kakamega hit a bump, lost control and veered off the road and hit the two Matatus.