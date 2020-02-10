PSVs ordered to comply or risk jail terms

Public Service Vehicles operators have been asked to comply with films and stage plays act cap 222 sections 12 that prohibits the display of explicit content to the public without ratings by the Kenya Film Classifications Board (KFCB).

Speaking during a national crackdown of non-compliant vehicles in Mombasa Monday, the Board CEO Dr. Ezekiel Mutua said operators, Matatu owners and SACCOS operating in contravention of the law risk jail term not exceeding five years or fines of up to Sh100,000 or both.

Mutua noted many PSVs display very dirty content which members of the public took note by forwarding their complaints to the KFCB offices prompting the action.

He said the vehicles are not licensed as exhibitors but took it on their own volition to mount the screens, therefore, they should be held accountable.

The CEO called on those wishing to display to obtain licenses which cost sh2, 000 a year and comes with the KFCB guidelines on what should be displayed.

Mutua said the GE (General Exhibition) rating by KFCB is the appropriate content for public consumption in the country and is suitable for all family viewing.

“Public vehicles are not places to exhibit dirty or pornographic content since they corrupt the morals of our society and its values which should not be tolerated,” he said.

“No obscenity or nudity should be displayed in this public means of transport and as the rightful board to regulate the public consumption of films, we will not relent to ensure the guidelines are adhered to,” he continued

The CEO observed that the guidelines have been provided for free and the board will carry out a sensitization campaign to have meetings with the PSV owners on the importance of clean content and how dirty content can destroy the morals of our children.

Mutua commended the multi-agency approach employed by different stakeholders including the police in making the exercise a success.