Government to set up modern psychiatric referral hospital

The government is planning to establish a state of the art psychiatric hospital in Nairobi County.

The facility which will be supported by four regional satellite facilities will also serve as a teaching and referral hospital for all kinds of mental issues.

Speaking during the World Mental Health Day, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the government was working towards improving access to quality mental health care.

He disclosed that plans were underway to upgrade of Mathare Hospital which is the only psychiatric hospital in the country.

He said the government is committed to the provision of appropriate medication for people with mental health needs under Universal Health Care -UHC program.

“We are working with partners in quality rights mental health initiative which focusing on human rights approach to mental health care for patients and caregivers,” said CS Kagwe.

Adding that, “We are committed to work on public education to reduce the stigma.”