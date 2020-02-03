Psychological wellness index low in civil service

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
The psychological wellness index among Kenyan workers in the civil service stands at 39% which is relatively low says the Acting Director Psychological Counselling at the State Department of Public service Grace Wanjiku.

This was revealed during a focus group discussion held in Nairobi on mental health between the taskforce on mental health and major employers in Kenya.

Ms Grace said the study baseline survey conduct by the government further indicate that 24.4 % of workers are affected by drug and substance use,  19.4% stress, 14.9% family instability, 9.5% financial difficulties, 7.6% from stagnation in one job grade for many years, 4.6% HIV/AIDS and 1% terminal illnesses.

Ms Wanjiku said to mitigate the scenario the state department for public service has developed a curriculum on psychological counselling for human resource officers and line managers.

The training that has kicked off will offer basic skills in psychological counselling.

The Public Service Commission has also introduced counselling as the first line of discipline measures for errant staff members.

The meeting delved into  Issues related to mental health at the workplace, Insurance in mental healthcare financing and Media partnerships.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

