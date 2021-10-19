Pub owners ask President Uhuru to lift curfew and save sector

Restaurant operators have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider removing the curfew and allowing them to operate longer to in order to uplift the sector after covid setback.

Pubs, Entertainment, and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) said the entertainment sector has been left out as others benefit from the relaxation of the laws to limit the spread of the pandemic.

According to PERAK, the industry bounce back continues to be subdued despite political class out rightly defying the laid down COVID-19 protocols on public gathering.

“The actions of our leaders and elected representatives suggest that the protocols rolled out to limit the spread of Covid-19 are not necessary. Over the past month, presidential candidates have been holding rallies and meetings across the country to popularize themselves ahead of the elections,” said Frank Mbogo PERAK Nairobi Chapter chairman.

The industry in now pegging its hopes on the increased mass vaccination exercise by the government to ease the restrictions.

“There has been a rapid increase in vaccinations across the country and there is an evident effort to not only get more vaccines in the country but to get them to more people. This demonstrates the direction the country needs to go and the next phase of dealing with the pandemic,” said Michael Muthami Perak national chairman.

The body says at least 15,000 bars and restaurants have been shut since the onset of the pandemic, rendering an estimated 90,000 workers jobless, with the livelihoods of others in the value chain such as fresh produce suppliers, taxi operators and food vendors also feeling the pinch.

“Our appeal now is to the President to allow us to resume work so that we can continue contributing to the country’s economic growth. We are not even talking about an extension of the hours but about full reopening,” said Simon Njoroge, the chairman of the Bar, Hotel and Liquor Traders Association.

Alcohol manufacturers last week asked the Government to consider increasing operating hours for bars by two hours.

Restaurant are now allowed to operate up to 9pm.