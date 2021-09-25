Pubic warned against making false rape allegations

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is warning members of the public against making false allegations about rape.

“This is to advise members of the public that rape is a very serious offence under the sexual offences act and as such it attracts a heavy penalty of up to life in prison,” the DCI says.

The warning comes in the backdrop of a case whereby a woman only identified as Mercy is believed to have falsely accused her area chief of forcing himself on her after her husband discovered that the two have been having a clandestine sexual affair since August.

In a case lodged at Londiani Police Station on Tuesday afternoon, the woman from Kimasian location who was accompanied by her husband alleged that the area chief had stormed her homestead earlier in the day and ordered her out of the house.

She further alleged that when she obliged, the chief then forced her into a nearby maize plantation where he raped her repeatedly.

Detectives launched immediate investigations into the allegations against the local administrator who had since been detained.

The Londiani based sleuths discovered that Mercy and the Chief had indeed been in a relationship and for a period of time, they had been exchanging messages on SMS.

According to investigations, on the day the chief is alleged to have forced himself on Mercy, the two were in constant communication and had agreed to meet at their usual place. “Let’s meet hapo mahindi yenu,” read one of the messages sent by the Chief on Sunday.

On Tuesday another message followed “nimekuwekea kitu tupatane I give you….”

This message was to confirm an Mpesa transaction of Ksh 327 that the chief had transacted in favour of the woman.

It is these secret messages and others dating as far back as August, that Mercy’s husband stumbled upon, and discovered that his wife had been secretly having steamy encounters with the chief in a nearby maize plantation, that provided perfect cover for their illicit activities.

In order to get back at the chief, Mercy was compelled to file a trumped-up report against him, in a case that has attracted a lot of interest in Cheptagulgei village.

However, after detectives conducted their detailed analysis and investigations including a visit to the alleged scene of the incident, they discovered that Mercy’s claims were inconsistent and not supported by facts at the scene.

The investigators also retrieved Mpesa transactions detailing how the woman had been receiving money from the chief after every illicit encounter they had since August.

These among other revelations in the possession of our detectives, including how the woman’s husband tried to lay a trap for the chief by luring him to meet with his wife seriously cast doubt on the woman’s allegations that the Chief had indeed brutally dragged her into the maize plantation and forced himself on her.