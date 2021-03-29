Public cautioned over increasing resistance to antibiotics, antivirals

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has Monday cautioned the general public over the increasing resistance to antimicrobial medicines (antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals and antiparasitic) both in Kenya and globally.

According to the board, these medicines are used to prevent and treat infections in humans, animals and plants.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), as the board explains, occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to these medicines.

The board further explains that the misuse and overuse of antimicrobial medicines in humans, animals and food production poses a high risk to the health of the public considering that very few new antimicrobial medicines are being discovered over time.

Antimicrobial resistance leads to inadequate treatment of infections, longer hospital stays higher medical costs and increased deaths.

In light of the above information, the Poison’s board is discouraging the public from self-medication with antimicrobial medicines and to ONLY access antimicrobial medicines using a valid prescription from registered pharmacies/chemists, clinics and hospitals.

The public is further advised against treating common colds or flu with Antibiotics as they are NOT the solution for infections caused by viruses. Antibiotics are a class of antimicrobial medicines that are only effective against bacterial infections.

“Unused antimicrobial medicines should NOT be disposed of in toilets or waste bins but returned to the pharmacy/chemist where it was obtained from or taken to the nearest clinic/hospital,” says the board.

The board in addition says that Antimicrobial medicines should also NOT be stored at home for purposes of future use nor should they share the antimicrobial medicines with friends or relatives.

The World Health Organization has declared AMR as one of the top ten (10) global public health threats facing humanity.