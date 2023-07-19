Public Communications Officers urged to effectively communicate gov’t agenda

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary, Prof Edward Kisiang’ani has called upon Public Communications Officers (PCOs) in the various State Departments to device strategic ways to communicate the Government’s Agenda in tandem with the Pillars of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation (BETA).

Speaking during a three-day Executive Training for Public Communications Officers on Government Communications, Messaging and Media Relations, organized by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), held in a Naivasha hotel, the PS noted that Public Communications should adequately highlight the needs of the public.

Prof. Kisiang’ani stated that the government is keen on enhancing the public’s right to access information by ensuring that PCOs are well-empowered and have access to crucial public information for onward transmission to the public.

Some of the key development pillars include Agriculture, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Affordable Housing, Universal Healthcare, Digital Superhighway and Creative Economy.

On his part, MCK CEO David Omwoyo noted that advances in technology have immensely changed the media landscape, “I encourage government communicators to leverage on technology to create positive impact.”

Omwoyo reiterated that it’s crucial for Public Communications Officers to liaise accordingly in an effort to address various communication gaps.

In her address, Information Secretary Judy Munyinyi emphasized the importance of communication in effective governance and public administration.