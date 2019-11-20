Public have the last word on BBI say Jubilee leaders 

A section of Jubilee leaders have said their stand on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) would be informed by the people.

While the contents of the Initiative’s report are not yet to be made public, the leaders said the document has to be transformative and address needs of Kenyans for it to win public support.

They said any move to revive political fortunes of some individuals through BBI would be opposed.

The leaders spoke on Wednesday in Murang’a County during the burial ceremony of Gibson Kinyanjui, the brother to Kandara MP Alice Wahome that was attended by Deputy President William Ruto.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



They included Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot, MPs Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Michael Muchira (Oljororok), Rahab Mukami (Woman Rep, Nyeri), Haika Mizighi (Woman Rep, Taita Taveta), Halima Mucheke (Nominated) and Christine Zawadi (Nominated).

Others were Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Caleb Kositany (Soy), William Cheptumo (Baringo North), Tecla Tum (Woman Rep, Nandi), Janet Sitienei (Turbo), Florence Bore (Woman Rep, Kericho) and Liza Chelule (Woman Rep, Nakuru).

“Before we engage each other, let us go back and talk to the people. The most important thing to us as leaders is service delivery to the people; it is not so much about the Handshake or the BBI,” said Mr Wa Iria.

He regretted that the country was undergoing turbulent political times due to the noises being made around about the BBI.

This, he said, might have a negative impact on the development of the country.

“We worked well between 2013 and 2017. We expected this tranquillity to go on but that has not been the case. Kenyans are not happy,” added the Murang’a Governor.

He said the energy that is being used to build new political formations should be used in serving Kenyans.

Ms Wahome said leaders’ priority should be on uniting and empowering Kenyans.

“We do not want to go back to a country that is ethnically torn apart; we should discourage any form of division in our society,” she said.

Mr Nyoro wondered how some politicians were quick at commenting on BBI yet its report had not yet been released.

He asked Kenyans for patience, saying the report would be made public “and a decision would be made based on the content therein”.

Mr Murkomen said it is the oneness of the country that would inform the transformation agenda of the country.

“Let us shun leaders who pursue their political expedition through violence, hate and division. As Jubilee, we have the obligation of displaying togetherness in our party for a prosperous Kenya,” he explained.

On his part, Mr Barasa said the country would rally behind BBI if it would turnaround farmers’ fortunes in the long run.

“Kenyans want anything radical that would uplift their lives,” he noted.

His sentiment was supported by Ms Jumwa who warned Kenyans against some “cons” hiding behind BBI.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President urged politicians to shun empty-talks and engage in issues that would better the lives of the people.

He said it was tiring and unfair to engage Kenyans in incessant politics at the expense of development.

‘We finished with politics in 2017; now, let us work for the people if we are to elevate our political prospects in 2022,” he argued.