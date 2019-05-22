The Association of Public Health Officers of Kenya (APHOK) has termed the proposed Kenya Food and Drugs Authority Bill 2019 before parliament unconstitutional.

APHOK has warned against its passage. The medics said that the bill if passed in its current state would open the floodgates for substandard and adulterated food and drugs imports.

They observed that the lives of Kenyans would be in danger.

Led by the association’s Secretary General Mohamed Duba, the practitioners said the bill was inconsistent with the Constitution of Kenya 2010.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Duba added that the proposed law does not clearly spell out the enforcement and regulatory mechanisms.

This he said will compromise the quality of food and drugs in the country. He warned that the bill would weaken the current checks at the country’s entry points.

He said that they will go around the country to rally Kenyans against the bill.

Meanwhile, over 920 victims of drug abuse from Malindi in Kilifi County using methadone to tame drug addiction want the government through the National Authority for Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) to create more job opportunities as part of their rehabilitation efforts in the area.

They made their remarks during a drug sensitization gathering organized by NACADA in Malindi.

Speaking at the function, Malindi Sub-County Deputy Commissioner, Karung’o Kamau said the increase in drug abuse in the area is because they are more available in Malindi than any other place.

He added that parents are neglecting their children and fail to know what they are going through, adding that the drugs they are using end up affecting them psychologically leading to brain damage. One of the parents, said that the youths need spiritual guidance from religious leaders.

Present at the event, NACADA director, Frida Rashid, urged parents to train their children with love and they will live to better their lives.