Public holiday won’t disrupt KCSE exams, Education Ministry confirms

The Ministry of Education has assured that the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams scheduled for Friday will proceed without interruption, despite the day being declared a public holiday for the swearing-in of Deputy President-designate Kithure Kindiki.

In a statement, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos directed all members of the Multi-Agency Examinations Administration Team to report to work as previously planned.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to inform the public that the declaration of the holiday will not interrupt the ongoing KCSE Examination papers scheduled for Friday, 1t November, 2024,” he stated.

“Consequently, all members of the Multi-Agency Examinations Administration Team are instructed to report to work as scheduled to ensure that all examination activities of the day are well executed in line with Ministry of Education guidelines.”

All other basic education institutions that are in session will also adhere to regular schedules to ensure continuity in the academic calendar.