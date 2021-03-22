Public sector allowances to be harmonized to manage bloated wage bill

Allowances and benefits paid in the public sector will soon be drastically reduced if the draft allowances policy developed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission SRC is anything to go by.

SRC chairperson Lynn Mengich says the absence of a policy framework to guide the determination and payment of allowances in the public sector, has seen the country’s wage bill more than doubled in a span of five years.

“The wage bill has been increasing over the years, rising from Ksh 434.9 billion in 2012/13 to Ksh 827 billion in 2019/20. The expenditure on allowances rose from Ksh 263.3 billion in 2015/16 to Ksh 322.5 billion in 2018/19.” Mengich revealed

She disclosed that a recent study by the commission showed that a total of 247 allowances are currently being paid to public officers, accounting for 48 percent of the total wage bill.

This was against 31 allowances in 1999. The Public Finance Management (PFM) Act 2015 stipulates that the national government’s expenditure on the wage bill should not exceed 35 percent of ordinary revenue.

“Different institutions pay allowances using different justifications, eligibility criteria, rates and modes of payment.” She said

According to Mengich, the SRC draft allowances policy is aimed at streamlining the management of allowances to promote transparency, accountability, equity, and fairness of pay.

In the draft policy, SRC wants all allowances and benefits in the public sector set and regularly reviewed.

But perhaps what will deliver great ramifications on pay on the public sector is the proposal by the Mengich-led commission to have allowances consolidated to achieve a proportion of basic salary to the gross salary that is no less than 60 percent while taking into account the impact on pension.

“Allowances and benefits shall be paid in absolute amounts and not as a

percentage of the basic or gross salary.” The policy states.

The commission is also out to rid the public sector of what it termed as double compensation. To do this, SRC says the total remuneration package will not exceed the relative worth of a job, thus, allowances and benefits shall not be paid for purposes that are already compensated in the basic salary.

What’s more, allowances will be categorized only as House Allowance; Commuter Allowance; Job-Related Allowances; Task-Related Allowances; and Labour Market Adjustment Allowances.

“Allowances and benefits that are paid for similar purposes, but have

different names shall be merged and renamed. Allowances and benefits whose rates are not commensurate with the intended purpose shall be restructured. Allowances and benefits whose current form does not change shall be retained. Allowances and benefits whose rationale for payment is redundant and or overlaps with that of the basic salary shall be abolished.” The draft policy indicates

SRC says this must be done especially taking into account the existing disparity in economic value or rates of allowances paid. According to the salaries body, the country currently suffers an unreasonable proportion of allowances in relation to basic pay.

“Proliferation of allowances, leading to distortions in the remuneration regime,

further resulting in unfair gross pay, lack of transparency and inequity.” SRC cites this and the tendencies by institutions to pay similar allowances for similar and related purposes, but have different titles as a major factor leading to ballooning wage structure.

This coupled with obsolete and redundant allowances whose purpose or rationale are no longer justifiable.

SRC says the Commission is currently undertaking job evaluation in the public sector, which will systematically and objectively determine the relative worth of jobs.

The salary surveys are expected to provide information on current compensation levels and trends, including policies and practices to inform the Commission in setting, reviewing, and providing advice on remuneration and benefits for State officers and other public officers.