Public sector unions call off strike over SHA after pact with government

A strike called by public sector unions over the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA) has been called off after an agreement was reached with the government.

The unions agreed to abandon the proposed strike action after their representatives signed the agreement on Wednesday with Cabinet Secretaries Justin Muturi (Public Service), Alfred Mutua (Labour) and their Debra Mulongo Barasa (Health) at Harambee House, Nairobi.

Speaking at the function, Union of Kenya Civil Servants Secretary-General Tom Odege said: “It is not in our interest to call strikes, but we do so to make the employer respond to our concerns. The government has now responded and we are therefore calling off the strike.”

He said health insurance was crucial to the members of their unions, adding that they expected the best from the new health scheme even after some challenges were experienced during the rollout.

In their 14-day strike notice on October 8, 2024, the unions raised issues with the move from NHIF to SHA without the provision of a comprehensive cover for public servants, the unclear fate of NHIF employees and the increase in monthly contributions to 2.75 per cent of gross salary without improved benefits for their members.

The government and the unions have now resolved that the Ministry of Public Service will extend the comprehensive medical insurance scheme for public servants until November 21, 2024, through SHA, which has taken over the obligations of the defunct NHIF.

“In addition, there shall be seamless access to the benefits by all public servants beyond November 21, 2024,” the agreement states.

The pact also provides for the formation of an ad-hoc working committee that will endeavour to ensure seamless transition of staff of the defunct NHIF in line with the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023, Employment Act, 2007, Labour Relations Act and Collective Bargaining Agreements.

“Conscious that there are no loss of jobs or benefits for the staff of the defunct NHIF, the parties shall endeavour to undertake this process in good faith and suspend any actions, including legal processes,” the agreement provides.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Muturi thanked the leadership of the unions for their understanding and input which led to Wednesday’s agreement.

“We will work with everyone involved to ensure that all civil servants, who are entitled to a medical cover, receive seamless delivery of services,” he said.

He urged the management of SHA to address any challenges experienced during the transition from NHIF to ensure that all Kenyans benefit from the new health scheme.

On his part, Labour CS Mutua called for an end to what he termed “a cycle of confrontation” every time there was a dispute.

“Before calling a strike, I urge unions to declare a dispute before engaging in strike action. Matters can be better handled amicably. I will listen and will act as the intermediary between employers and employees,” the CS said.

Health CS Barasa assured Kenyans that the government was committed to the provision of affordable, efficient and accessible healthcare to all under SHA, and pointed out that everything was being done to ensure a smooth transition from NHIF.

Article 43 (1) (a) of the Constitution guarantees every Kenyan the right to the highest attainable standard of health which includes progressive access for provision of promotive, preventive, curative, palliative and rehabilitative services.

To achieve this, the Social Health Insurance Act has established the Primary Health Care Fund, the Social Health Insurance Fund and the Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund which shall be managed under the SHA.

The Primary Healthcare Fund caters for free medical treatment of patients registered under SHA at dispensaries and health centres. For paid up members, there are additional benefits including enhanced outpatient, inpatient and emergency care, as well as robust provisions for mental and critical illnesses, and major surgeries under SHIF.

The Emergency, Chronic, & Critical Illness Fund covers serious health conditions such as cancer, kidney disease that requires dialysis and severe high blood pressure and diabetes.

The agreement was also signed by SHA Chairperson Mohamed Abdi and representatives from the Kenya Electrical Trades & Allied Workers Union, Kenya Union of Clinical Officers, Kenya Union of Commercial Food and Allied Workers Union and the Kenya Union of Nutritionists and Dietitians.

The other unions were the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union, Union of Kenya Civil Servants, Kenya Environment Health and Public Health Practitioners Union, Kenya County Government Workers Union, Kenya National Union Medical Laboratory Officers and the Kenya National Union Of Nurses and Midwives.