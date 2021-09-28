Public Service PS urges Kenyans to collect Huduma cards

The Government has urged Kenyans to collect their Huduma Cards saying hundreds of thousands remain uncollected to date.

Speaking while on a tour of Meru huduma center Public Service PS Mary Kimonye urged the residents to take advantage of huduma centers to access Government services.

Kimonye said it was unfortunate that more than 40,000 people have not collected their huduma cards in Meru.

Earlier the PS donated a printer/photocopying machine to a student from Tigania who had requested for the same even as she encouraged students to take advantage of HELB loan to further their education.

The PS said the machine will assist in making teachers’ work easier as the school will never need parents to copy and print their students’ exams.