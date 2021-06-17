Public urged to give info on counterfeit products

Manufacturers and suppliers of electronic goods are calling on the public to offer enforcement agencies information about counterfeit products to help in fighting the vice.

LG East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim says electronic manufacturers have resorted to last mile public sensitization campaigns about counterfeits to assist consumers identify genuine products to compliment government efforts in fighting contrabands.

Data from the Anti-Counterfeit Authority indicates that contrabands cost Kenya about 30 percent of jobs and cost companies about 40 percent in lost revenue.

As such, players have called on the ramp up of enforcement efforts aimed at containing the illicit trade.

Speaking during the launch of a last mile consumer care drive in Nairobi, LG East Africa Managing Director Sa Nyoung Kim cautioned consumers on the dangers of using counterfeit products.

Despite the challenges hitting the consumer electronics sector, building, mining contributed 23 percent in value of illicit trade followed by energy, electrical and electronics at 14.67 percent.

To address this, players are ramping up consumer sensitization campaigns.

Kenya launched the National Illicit Trade Observatory, a tool for monitoring illicit trade in the country.