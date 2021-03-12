Public urged to observe govt directives on Covid-19

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata has reminded the public of the imperative necessity to respect the health measures put in place to slow down the spread of the virus Covid-19 in the population.

Elungata said the Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols such as social and physical distancing, washing hands often with soap and water, wearing facemasks and other preventative measures are absolutely necessary in order to safeguard the public health.

Speaking in Kwale County accompanied by Area County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri and Coast Regional Police Commander Gabriel Musau, Elungata said compliance with the health protocols will be monitored by the police to protect lives during the pandemic.

‘Those hell-bent on ignoring the health measures aimed at quashing this unprecedented pandemic will have themselves to blame” he said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The regional administrator said the government is not letting down its guard stressing that there should be ‘no room for complacency in the fight against Covid-19’.

The RC noted that people need to abide by all the health guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health in a bid to break the cycle of infections and defeat the deadly disease.

Elungata said the relevant authorities would remain vigilant, especially when the number of positive cases and deaths in the neighbouring countries continues to increase.

He also reminded the public not to take their health lightly and to continue with good personal hygiene practices of regular hand washing and using sanitizers and seek medical attention if sick to avoid infecting others.

He said the new Likoni floating bridge for the exclusive use of pedestrians has helped ease pressure at the Likoni crossing channel.

Elungata said the floating bridge as an alternative to the ferries has helped in social distancing at the vital crossing channel that links Mombasa Island to the mainland south.

“Enforcing social distancing at the vital crossing channel has been a nightmare for the authorities since the outbreak of the coronavirus” he said during a media briefing.

He said the bridge has eased the perennial vehicular and human traffic congestion at the Likoni ferry and allowed for adequate physical distancing in the face of covid-19.