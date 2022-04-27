Public viewing of late President Kibaki’s body enters day three

Public viewing of the body of the late retired President Emilio Stanley Mwai Kibaki has entered the third and final day Wednesday.

The body of the retired president is lying in state at Parliament Buildings since Monday to give Kenyans a chance to pay their last respects before the burial on Saturday at his Othaya home.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Monday led the nation in paying tributes and last respects to the late Retired President Mwai Kibaki.

1/2 His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Monday led the country in viewing the body of former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki which is lying-in-State at Parliament Buildings in Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/BbwpEzXJSW — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 25, 2022

The President and the First lady led the nation in public viewing of the body, followed by Deputy President William Ruto and other dignitaries.

1/2 Kenyans from all walks of life line up to view the body of former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki, which is lying-in-State in Parliament for three days, from today Monday, 25th to Wednesday, 27th April, … pic.twitter.com/lAmpuYqMht — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) April 25, 2022

A brief prayer by Catholic Church bishops preceded the body viewing exercise.

State funeral with full military honours and protocols being rendered and observed for the late President Mwai Kibaki will be held on Friday 29th April 2022 at Nyayo Stadium.

Thereafter the body of the late president will be laid to rest on 30th April 2022 in Othaya in Nyeri County.

The death of the third president of Kenya, President Mwai Kibaki was officially announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday afternoon 22nd April 2022 at State House Nairobi.

During the announcement, President Kenyatta declared a period of national mourning from Friday until sunset on the day of his interment.

The late President Kibaki was sworn in as the Third President of the Republic of Kenya on 30th December 2002. He served as Head of State and Government until 9th April 2013.

Also read https://www.kbc.co.ke/uhuru-leads-nation-in-viewing-kibakis-body-at-parliament/

https://www.kbc.co.ke/former-president-kibakis-state-funeral-set-for-friday/