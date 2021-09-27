Public voting for AFRIMA awards begins today

Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Xenia and Nikita Kering are among those nominated for this year’s awards.

Public voting for the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA begins today, Monday, September 27th. Even though Nigerians and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz dominated in almost all categories, several Kenyans are still among the nominees for this year’s awards including Mejja, NHP, Noel Nderitu, Tetu Shani and many more. This year’s nominations were shortlisted from over 8,800 songs.

Here are the Kenyan nominees you can vote for in every category.

Best Female Artist in East Africa, Regional Category

Karun, “I Know”

Xenia, “Low Key”

Nikita Kering, “Ex”

Best Male Artist in East Africa, Regional Category

Bensoul

Sauti Sol

Nviiri The Storyteller

Best Artist Duo or Band, Continental category

Sauti Sol, Nviiri the storyteller, Xenia and NHP, “Rhumba Japani

Best African Rapper, Lyricist

Khaligraph Jones

Best African Video, Continental Category

“Nairobi”, Bensoul ft. Sauti Sol, Nviiri the Storyteller, Mejja. Director: Roadman

Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul

Nikita Kering’, “Ex”

Best Artist Duo or Group in African Rock

Tetu Shani, “Furukazi”

Best Male Artist in African Inspirational Music, Continental Category

Noel Nderitu

Ali Mukhwana

Most Promising African Artist

Xenia Manasseh

Songwriter of the year

Bensoul

Visit AFRIMA for more information.