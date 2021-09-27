Public voting for AFRIMA awards begins today

Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Xenia and Nikita Kering are among those nominated for this year’s awards.
Public voting for the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA begins today, Monday, September 27th. Even though Nigerians and Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz dominated in almost all categories, several Kenyans are still among the nominees for this year’s awards including Mejja, NHP, Noel Nderitu, Tetu Shani and many more. This year’s nominations were shortlisted from over 8,800 songs.
Here are the Kenyan nominees you can vote for in every category.
Best Female Artist in East Africa, Regional Category
Karun, “I Know”
Xenia, “Low Key”
Nikita Kering, “Ex”
Best Male Artist in East Africa, Regional Category
Bensoul
Sauti Sol
Nviiri The Storyteller
Best Artist Duo or Band, Continental category
Sauti Sol, Nviiri the storyteller, Xenia and NHP, “Rhumba Japani
Best African Rapper, Lyricist
Khaligraph Jones
Best African Video, Continental Category
“Nairobi”, Bensoul ft. Sauti Sol, Nviiri the Storyteller, Mejja. Director: Roadman
Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul
Nikita Kering’, “Ex”
Best Artist Duo or Group in African Rock
Tetu Shani, “Furukazi”
Best Male Artist in African Inspirational Music, Continental Category
Noel Nderitu
Ali Mukhwana
Most Promising African Artist
Xenia Manasseh
Songwriter of the year
Bensoul
Visit AFRIMA for more information.