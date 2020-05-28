Public warned against cyber criminals impersonating Moi Refferal CEO

Police in Eldoret are holding three suspects believed to be ring leaders of a network of cybercriminals impersonating top Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital( MTRH) management to con unsuspecting members of the public.

The three, Zacharia Kiprotich Sang alias Dr Aruasa, Richard Cheruiyot Rotich and Shadrack Kiprotich Rotich, conned the public by posing as the Hospital CEO Dr Wilson Aruasa on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Uasin Gishu Police Commander Johnston Ipara said they have been working with MTRH management to dismantle the network that has been impersonating Aruasa to con the public with the pretext of offering them employment.

Ipara said since the CEO reported activities of the criminals on February 14 this year, his officers in collaboration with those from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) started monitoring the suspects.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“Dr Aruasa reported impersonators using his name to con people via social media promising employment upon parting with a certain amount of money. Our officers working closely with those from DCI commenced monitoring the crooks whose three ringleaders we managed to arrest last week,” said the Police Commander while briefing the press in the company of the MTRH CEO at the Eldoret West police station.

In his remarks, Dr Aruasa cautioned the public against the cyberspace fraudsters purporting to be offering jobs at MTRH using fake accounts on social media.

He said the suspects who were arrested in Meru and Nakuru towns opened the fake accounts on or around February 14, 2020.

Dr Aruasa hailed the police for arresting the suspects.

The police and the hospital IT experts have been tracking the suspects since the case was reported adding MTRH recruitment is done on merit.

He cautioned the public to be wary of criminals using his name to con them out of their hard-earned money while promising nonexistent employment at the hospital.

The suspects are expected to be charged in court on June 6, 2020, upon completion of investigations.