Pumwani hospital workers down tools over delayed payments

A crisis is looming at the Pumwani Maternity hospital after a section of health workers at the facility downed their tools over delayed payments.

The nurses who say they have not been paid for the last four months are accusing the hospital management of disregarding a binding contract between them and the hospital.

The hospital administrator Geoffrey Monirra however played down the standoff saying the nurses will receive their dues by the end of day Monday.

About 64 nurses at the Pumwani maternity hospital took to the streets Monday morning demanding payment of their accrued dues.

The nurses claim that they have not been paid for their services since last year.

Speaking before heading to city hall to present their grievances, the nurses accused their employer of dishonesty.

Monnira dismissed the ongoing strike as inconsequential saying the nurses will be paid by end of day.

The striking nurses were employed on contract with some having worked at the facility for the last 8 months.