The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has confirmed that the “Punguza Mzigo” Initiative has met the constitutional threshold to amend sections of the constitution.

In a statement, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the commission after verification exercise established that the initiative is been supported by 1,222,541 registered voters surpassing the required 1 million registered voters.

“The Commission has since verified that the initiative has been supported by 1,222,541 registered voters. This is, therefore, to notify the public and stakeholders that the initiative has met the requisite threshold as required by the said Article 257 (A) of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010.”

IEBC Chairperson said the initiative by Thirdway Alliance led by Ekuru Aukot has now met the requisite threshold as required by law.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Chebukati now says the commission shall submit the draft bill to each of the 47 county assemblies for consideration within three months from the date of submission by the commission.

Should more than 24 county assemblies adopt the Bill, it will be presented before Parliament for debate.

The bill is considered passed if both Houses approve it by a majority.

The Bill advocates the reduction of the number of MPs from the current 416 to 147, caps monthly salaries of elected leaders to a maximum pay of 500,000 shillings for the president and 300,000 shillings for MPs, as well as increasing counties’ share of national revenue from 15 per cent to at least 35 per cent.