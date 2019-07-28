The Punguza Mizigo initiative continues to face opposition from a section of political leaders, with Kilifi North Member of Parliament, Owen Baya, now dismissing the bill and urging county assemblies not to support it.

According to Baya, the initiative does not address the needs of Kenyans.

Speaking during a prize giving day at Ngalla Girls Memorial School, Baya said the bill seeks to reduce political boundaries and expand existing ones, insisting Kilifi alone requires more wards and constituencies in order to bring development closer to the people.

“Coastal people want land to be given back to the locals, that’s the first thing we expect to see in the amendments,’’ he said.

Baya said coastal leaders will not accept constitutional amendments that will not have inputs and will not address land injustices in the region.

Baya who is eyeing the governorship of Kilifi County to succeed Governor Amason Kingi said he will support amendments that will strengthen devolution.

Meanwhile, Wiper Party has opposed the Punguza Mizigo initiative to amend the Constitution.

The party argues that some of the proposal by the Thirdway Alliance party degrades some of the achievements enjoyed by Kenyans since the promulgation of the 2010 constitution. Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka claims the bill if passed will curtail representations of the people.

Speaking after holding a two-day National Executive Council retreat at the Kenya School law, wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said that the Punguza Mizigo initiative was hurriedly done without public participation.

However, Kandara MP Alice Muthoni Wahome has expressed her support for the Ekuru Aukot-led Punguza Mizigo initiative.

Speaking in her constituency, the MP said she is not ready to support any changes in the constitution that will only increase leadership positions for a few individuals.

She lauded Aukot’s proposals that seek to ensure more money is allocated to county governments through wards representatives for development.

She said she will mobilise Kandara residents to bacik the Punguza Mizigo initiative and urged county assemblies to pass the bill.

The Third way alliance through its party leader Ekuru Aukot seeking constitutional review to reduce the burden and cost of governance currently being borne by Kenyans.

The first phase of Punguza Mzigo started in April 2018 and got a nod from Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to reduce the number of burden on tax payers.

IEBC already begun submitting the draft bill to all the 47 county assemblies for consideration before October.

Aukot said the party’s goal is to reduce the cost of running parliament from the current Sh.36.8 billion to Sh. 5 billion annually to save over Sh.31 billion every year.

The Bill proposes Kenyans to elect one man and woman from each of the into the National Assembly, abolish nominations to the County Assemblies and Senate.

Further the bill proposes the senate to be an upper house with veto powers and an increase in county revenue share to 35 percent from the current 15 percent.