Punjani: Police have until 4pm to charge suspects

Police have until 4pm Thursday to press charges against five suspects arrested during Tuesday’s raid on controversial businessman Ali Punjani’s Nyali residence.

Shanzu resident magistrate David Odhiambo Wednesday ordered police to charge the five among them two Kenyan workers, Punjani’s Lebanese third wife Sushmita Karki, her cousin Slivia Prasald and a family friend.

Detectives investigating the case had sought to hold the suspects for a further seven days to complete investigations before they could charge them.

The suspects have spent the last two days at the Nyali Police station.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The DCI wanted more time to record statements from the suspects through a Nepalese interpreter and Indian Interpreter.

More to follow;;;;;;;;;;;