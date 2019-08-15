Punjani: Police have until 4pm to charge suspects

Written By: Ann Mburu
Ali Punjani is being sought by police over alleged drug trafficking
Police have until 4pm Thursday to press charges against five suspects arrested during Tuesday’s raid on controversial businessman Ali Punjani’s Nyali residence.

Shanzu resident magistrate David Odhiambo Wednesday ordered police to charge the five among them two Kenyan workers, Punjani’s Lebanese third wife Sushmita Karki, her cousin Slivia Prasald and a family friend.

Detectives investigating the case had sought to hold the suspects for a further seven days to complete investigations before they could charge them.

The suspects have spent the last two days at the Nyali Police station.

The DCI wanted more time to record statements from the suspects through a Nepalese interpreter and Indian Interpreter.

More to follow;;;;;;;;;;;

 

