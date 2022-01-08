Pupils fail to report to school due to insecurity, Samburu County

Learning has been paralyzed at Pura Primary School in Samburu central sub-county after pupils failed to report for third term following insecurity in the area.

This is after over 100 families fled their homes last month due to insecurity after two communities living in the area clashed and leading to the death of two people.

A teacher at the primary school said that in December, the school closed two weeks before the official closing date after a man was shot dead in the area.

“After the death of that man, parents and the pupils fled from their village for fear of retaliatory attacks and we were forced to close the school without writing the end term examinations,” he said.

Even though calm has been restored in the area, some residents have vowed not to go back to their homes without security assurance.

“We need security in that area so that we can go back and feel safe. We need our children to learn in peace. We will not go back there,” Josphine Letura said.

However, Samburu County Commissioner Abrizak Jaldesa has assured residents of adequate security urging parents to take their children back to school.

He said the government has deployed enough policemen including the National Police Reservists (NPRs) in the area to patrol and beef up security at the school, hospitals and people’s homes.

“I am asking parents to take children to school without fear. We have deployed enough security officers to patrol the area,” he said urging communities living there to remain calm and coexist peacefully.