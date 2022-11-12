Pupils missing School in Kiambu due to lack of food

More than 200 pupils at Nyacaba Primary School in Juja, Kiambu County have not been attending classes due to lack of food.

School headteacher George Mimi says most of the learners in the school which has over 1,900 pupils are under the care of their grandparents since some of them are orphans while some parents have neglected their roles due to alcoholism.

Mimi told journalists that most of the affected children are lucky to afford one meal a day, as drought bites in the area.

He said the situation isn’t helped by the high uptake of illicit brews reported to be manufactured in the hilly quarries.

The school head rooted for the introduction of a sustainable feeding program at the remotely located school to ensure no learner fails to to attend school due to lack of food.

Area leaders led by nominated MP Trizah Wanjiru have initiated a feeding program in the school that is located in a semi-arid quarry mining area.

Wanjiru, accompanied by Kiambu Woman Representative Ann Wamuratha distributed relief food to hungry residents saying plans are under way to construct a kitchen at the school to ensure pupils don’t miss classes.

The legislator vowed to mobilize resources to ensure that learners are well fed to continue with their studies.

Wamuratha said the government is doing its best in distribution of relief food, even as it seeks permanent solutions on food security to ensure the country is sustainable.

She rooted for provision of water for irrigation from boreholes and available dams to farmers to facilitate enough food production.