Two Purma Holdings Limited directors Mary Wambui Mungai and Purity Njoki Mungai have been charged with tax evasion amounting to Ksh 2.2 billion.

The two were paraded before trial Magistrate Felix Kombo where they pleaded not guilty.

They were presented to court by lawyers Nelson Havi and Silvanus Osoro after the Court issued warrant of arrest issued on 6th Dec 2021 after they failed to honour court summons.

The warrants of arrests were issued by Chief Magistrate Felix Mutinda Kombo after Mary Wambui Mungai and Purity Njoki Mungai failed to honor the summons on the same by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The two face eight (8) counts of knowingly and unlawfully omitting taxes due in the income tax returns submitted to the Commissioner for Domestic Taxes for the period between 2014-2020.

The court was informed that the two failed to honor summons to appear before KRA on 3rd December, 2021 to be informed of the charges against them and instead sent their accountant.

Through their lawyer Sylvanus Osoro, Ms. Nyakiano informed the court that she was admitted in hospital from 29th December, 2021.

However, no medical records were provided in support of the allegation.

Court observed that it was clear the summons were properly served upon the accused and neglected to honor them.

No medical records were presented as evidence of medical incapacity.

On Wednesday evening, the two accused escaped a police dragnet at a local city hotel where they were residing.

According to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) through a statement, they escaped from their hotel rooms a few minutes before KRA officers and the police arrived to arrest them.