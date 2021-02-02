Push and pull as CS Amina orders Wote Stadium contractor out

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has ordered out the current Wote stadium contractor and the continuation of the construction works handed over to National Youth Service (NYS).

The Cs said Nitram and Traphes Enterprises,the company awarded the contract to build the facility in 2017 ,lacked financial capacity to continue with the works after completing only 35% at the expiry of the completion time and the lapse of the subsequent extension period.

The CS said that they had exhausted all necessary notices and warnings to the contractor even after the works failed to be completed after the 2020 December extension.

“This project must be completed and as a ministry we have decided this project and two others will be handed over to NYS with clear instructions and should be finished in the record time,” said Mohammed

If anything, she said, the project was scheduled to be completed in 2018.

“We have already paid the contractor Sh147 million. He should refund the excess money,” she said.

He challenged Kenyan contractors to complete the works awarded to them in stipulated period .

“Coming here day in and out and holding discussions is a waste of time and because of all that we can’t rely on this contractor anymore and we can’t reassign to another contractor,” she added

Simon Chelugui, Social Services CS who accompanied Amina on the inspection and assessment of development projects in Makueni County, said the government was not going to continue taking any more excuses when people bestowed with projects appear to play games.

“We shall not listen to excuses and blame games,” Mr Chelugui said.

The construction of the Ksh.350million facility halted shortly after being launched by Deputy President William Ruto in 2017,at its completion the stadium will be key in harnessing and development of sports talent in the region.

