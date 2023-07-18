Pwani Oil diversifies to home, personal care manufacturing plant

Pwani Oil Limited has announced a significant investment in an ultra-modern Home Care and Personal Care manufacturing plant, the first of its kind in the East Africa Region.

Located inside the Kikambala factory, the plant is an addition to the edible oils and soap plant and is part of Pwani Oil’s commitment to proactively meet the ever-evolving needs and preferences of Kenyan consumers.

As a liquid detergent plant, the additional establishment will focus on manufacturing an extensive range of home and personal care products, a diversification moves away from Pwani Oils’ renowned oil-based products. This will include an array of innovative solutions such as dishwashers, floor pastes, fabric softeners, milking jelly, shower gels, hand and body wash, shampoo, conditioners, and body lotions, among others.

Speaking at the new plant, Pwani Oil Commercial Director Rajul Malde said, “With this expansion, we are not only diversifying our product offerings but also demonstrating our commitment to safety, sustainability, and innovation. We are excited to bring these high-quality, environmentally friendly products to Kenyan households and contribute to a greener future.“

The liquid detergent plant boasts an impressive production capacity, enabling the manufacture of 40 tonnes of dish washing pastes, dish washing liquid, and floor cleaners daily. Additionally, it will produce 12 tonnes of personal care products per day, encompassing milking jelly, petroleum jelly, lotions, creams, and an assortment of soaps. These high-quality products are expected to have a shelf life exceeding 2.5 years, ensuring long-lasting freshness and effectiveness.

With a vision for growth and a commitment to innovation, Pwani Oil anticipates that this new investment will contribute more than 20 per cent of its overall business by the year 2032.

On Safety and environmental responsibility, the plant is designed to be environmentally sustainable and adheres to stringent manufacturing standards as this was a central consideration in its establishment. It complies with Home Care and Food Care regulations, ensuring the highest level of safety for consumers.

“We have implemented rigorous quality control measures throughout the manufacturing process, ensuring that the products remain uncontaminated by bacteria. The entire production process is automated, eliminating the risk of human contact”. Said Malde.

In addition, Sustainability is at the forefront of the plants and the entire Pwani oil operations. The company has made substantial investments to minimize its environmental impact. The liquid detergent plant incorporates a water treatment facility, enabling water recycling and conservation. Rainwater harvesting, in conjunction with water purifiers, helps to replenish the plant’s water supply.

Moreover, Pwani Oil has demonstrated its commitment to renewable energy by installing solar power plants across the facility, generating 1.2 megawatts of solar power and 1.4 megawatts of steam turbine-generated power. These initiatives highlight Pwani Oil’s dedication to sustainable practices and its contribution to a greener future.

The inauguration of Pwani Oil’s liquid detergent plant and the introduction of its diverse range of home and personal care products represent a significant milestone for the company and the Kenyan market.