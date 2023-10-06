PWDs have rights like every other Kenyan, Pastor Dorcas says

People living with disabilities have a right to access all services, just like any other Kenyan, the Spouse of the Deputy President Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has said.

Speaking during a feeding program for those living with disabilities in Narok County Pastor Dorcas has also called on parents with children living with disabilities not to hide their children from the community as this will be discriminatory.

“These are citizens of Kenya who deserve to live like any other person, we don’t need to give them sympathy. They have a right to access every facility, to access education on equal basis,” she said.

“Any nation that is true to its calling must take care of these people (PwDs),” she added.

Narok County First Lady Agnes Ntutu lauded the efforts by Pastor Dorcas in lifting the lives of the vulnerable population.Pastor Dorcas is running a feeding program for PwDs in various counties across the country apart from running a boychild program in her office.

Narok County Deputy Governor who was also present Koech Kiprono lauded the appointment of Isaac Mwaura as the government spokesman by President William Ruto saying this is a confirmation that the Kenya Kwanza government recognizes people living with disabilities.