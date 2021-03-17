Pyramids edge out Namungo in CAF Confederation Cup

Egyptian side Pyramids FC beat Namungo FC of Tanzania 0-2, at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, to cement their lead atop group D in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Pyramids started off brightly and were unlucky not to take the lead in the opening quarter an hour as they constantly raided the home side.

Despite all that it was the home team which got the best chance of the half in the 27th minute when Stephen Sey wasted a glorious opportunity that was easy to miss than score.

Upon resumption of the second half, the Egyptians continued piling pressure as they searched for the precious away goal and in the 67th minute John Atwi, weaved past the entire defence only for his goal bound shot to hit the crossbar.

Two minutes later, Kalos Kirenge committed a lousy last ditch tackle that led to a penalty which Ramadan Sobhi converted to give them the lead.

Substitute Omar Gaber finished a wonderfully worked goal in the 84th minute to ensure that Pyramids secure the three points and their lead atop the group.

The match was shown LIVE in KBC Channel 1.

