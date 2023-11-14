Pyrethrum Farmers call on the government to revitalize the sector

The Pyrethrum Growers Association has urged the government to include farmers in their County Integrated Plans and form an economic block in order to revive the sector since the globe is shifting from synthetic to natural pesticides.

Speaking during the inter county pyrethrum value chain convened by the National Council of Churches (NCCK), County Executive Committee Member of Agriculture Livestock and Fisheries and Cooperatives ,Leonard Bor said it is regrettable that poverty levels are still high in agricultural rich areas in the region.

“We need to dedicate more land towards the growing of pyrethrum as the surest way of increasing production and good returns for farmers since it has a high demand globally,”said Bor.

Bor said the Kenya has the potential to recapture its former 75 pc of pyrethrum world market share owing to the environment, legislation and the willing farmer base.

“We have put in place strategies to revive the once vibrant sector that controlled more than 70pc of the global market which will come a long way in creating thousands of jobs for the residents,’’ he added.

Nyandarua CECM Agriculture, Livestock and fisheries Francis Njoroge said they are supplying farmers with seedlings and seeds through self-help groups and cooperatives and will be at the frontline in ensuring they have a consistent market for their produce.

Pyrethrum is an effective natural pesticide with multiple applications in pest control on crops and all types of flying insects.

It can also be transformed into countless value-added products, and its lack of residual effects makes it ideal for safeguarding global ecosystems.