Qatar Airways woos African travelers to aid recovery plans

Qatar Airways is optimistic that the new products it has rolled out targeting African flyers will help it bounce back to full operations witnessed before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The airline suffered a sharp decline in passenger traffic on African routes at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, which in Kenya, occurred in March.

“There have been unprecedented challenges during this entire period. We kept on flying and never dropped below 30 destinations at all. Currently, we are back up to over 700 weekly flights and continuously monitoring markets environment to further expand,” said Henrik Du Preez, Vice President Commercial Africa.

The gulf carrier which operates 65 weekly flights out of various African destinations, 14 of which are from Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, expects the additional baggage allowances for its business and economy class passengers to boost ticket sales after a slump due to travel restrictions on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking during the marking of 15th anniversary since it began operating Doha – Nairobi route, Vice President Commercial Africa Henrik Du Preez said the baggage allowance also targets African student passengers.

“There are many students in Africa traveling abroad to complete their studies. The programme is there to provide them with additional benefits,” said Du Preez.

Reports estimate that there are at least 300,000 African students in various institutions of higher learning worldwide.

According to Du Preez, the airline will continue to improve health safety standards to boost the confidence of travelers as it rolls out new routes in Africa to include Accra, Abuja, and Luanda.

The airline says it ferried more than 2.8 million African passengers back home during the pandemic.

However, Du Preez ruled out the immediate return of direct flights to Mombasa as it monitors how the market responds to the health pandemic.