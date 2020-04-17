Quarantine in five centres extended to 28 days

The government has extended the mandatory quarantine period by a further 14 more days for people being held at Kenyatta University, Kenya Medical Training College in Nairobi, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Kenya Water Institute.

Acting Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth says those quarantined in the facilities failed to observe optimal social distance and may have come into contact with a number in the facilities that have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a memo to the directors of the five quarantine centers, the health director general says it is impossible to determine whether all those quarantined at the facilities are actually safe to be released to the public.

The director general says since some of those quarantined at the facilities have tested positive for covid-19, everyone confined at the facilities are still regarded as contacts of covid-19 patients.

“It has been brought to my attention that even after the first extension of quarantine period, some of those quarantined in some facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 and have since been transferred to designated isolated centres. This in effect means those other persons quarantined in these facilities are still regarded as contacts of positive COVID-19 patients” said Dr Amoth.

The quarantine centers include Kenyatta University, KMTC Nairobi Kanu Hostel, KMTC Nairobi MG Hostel, Kenya Water Institute and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Amoth says those quarantined must for the next 14 days and the affected must observe strict adherence to social distance and personal hygiene and limit interactions as they await a repeat testing.

“Those quarantined in the above stated facilities that their mandatory quarantine period shall be extended by an extra period of 14 days. Further they are hereby directed to observe all the advice in social distance, hygiene measures and to limit interactions during the period after which a repeat testing for COVID-19 shall be undertaken”.