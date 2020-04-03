Quarantined pastor in Narok tests negative for Coronavirus

A pastor who had been put into forceful quarantine Narok County for 14 days after traveling from Sweden has tested negative for coronavirus.

The family of Mrs. Florence Solonka of Free Pentecostal church could not hide their joy after their mother who was quarantined at Narok County and Referral Hospital was given a clean bill of health.

Mrs Solonka had travelled from Sweden on March 18 2020.

“I was picked by my husband at the airport but when I arrived at my home, I was surprised to meet a group of women who had prepared me a surprise welcome whom I easily mingled with,” said the pastor.

Because of the free interaction with over 50 women who had visited her, Mrs. Silonka said she was tempted to go to church the following Sunday where she interacted with hundreds of faithful.

“I was trusting God that all will be okay. I thank my husband who stood with me through all the drama I underwent when the police forcefully took me from my house to the hospital,” she said.

However, Narok County Commissioner Samuel Kimiti has reiterated the need to be vigilant and take the information given by the government seriously, as prevention is better than cure.

“Basic things like cleaning hands and keeping a distance from one another are common things that we should all do to prevent the disease. No one should go out of his home unless when it is very necessary,” he said.

The county Commissioner also refuted propaganda that there are local herbs that can easily heal the disease saying there is no evidence of authentic research to justify this.

“I hear some locals spreading rumours that there is no need to worry as there are common herbs to heal Corona Virus. Kindly don’t believe on this as this is a lie,” he said.

However, Kimiti confirmed that there was no confirmed case of Covid -19 in the county as per the current reports.

