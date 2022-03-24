Queen Elizabeth II graces Vogue cover for the first time

April’s Vogue cover is dedicated to the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen.

Did you know, that Queen Elizabeth II is the most photographed and painted woman in the world? Well for the April issue of Vogue magazine, her majesty the queen appears on the cover for the ver first time.

The queen graces the Vogue cover adorning the Diamond Diadem, a crown worn by queens during their coronations. The picture on the Vogue cover is actually a 1957 image of Elizabeth. The ultra-feminine headpiece she wears has graced the Queen’s head on stamps and coins throughout her long reign and has been favoured by women on the throne for 200 years – was, in fact, originally made for a man. The Queen was last seen wearing the Diamond Diadem at the state opening of parliament on 14th October 2019.