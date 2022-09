Queen Elizabeth II has been buried next to her late husband, the Duke of Edinbruh, after 11 days after lying-in-state. A state funeral service was conducted earlier today at the Westminster Abbey to commemorate the life of United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth II. Westminster Abbey is the building in which the late Queen was married and crowned. The grand state funeral service was attended by members of the Royal Family and world leaders.

