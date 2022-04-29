Queen Elizabeth II mourns former President Kibaki as a statesman

United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II has condoled the people of Kenya as they mourn the late former President Mwai Kibaki.

In a message through the British High Commission, Her majesty the Queen said Kenya has lost a patriot and a true statesman with leadership legacy to emulate.

“The British High Commission presents its compliments to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic of Kenya and has the honour of conveying a message of condolences from Her Majesty the Queen to H.E Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the republic of Kenya on the passing of former President Mwai Kibaki.”

“He had a lifelong record of service to the Kenyan people. It will be of deep sadness to your country to have lost a great statesman, but Kenya can take pride in the legacy of his leadership.” Message of condolence from HM The Queen on the passing of former President Kibaki. pic.twitter.com/fegIntuSJ2 — Jane Marriott (@JaneMarriottUK) April 29, 2022

