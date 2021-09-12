Queen’s Gambit, Mare of Easttown and Bridgerton win Emmys

by Mumbua Nzula Nzyoka

The Creative Arts Emmys award ceremony took place yesterday night.

Still shot from the HBO series Mare of Easttown.

The first edition of the Creative Arts Emmys took place yesterday, Saturday, September 11th.The Creative Arts Emmys honour outstanding artistic and technical achievements in television. Two more ceremonies are set for tomorrow, Sunday September 12th.

The biggest winner of the first night was Netflix series The Queens Gambit which took home seven Emmys for outstanding Period and/or character makeup (non-prosthetic), outstanding production design for a narrative period or fantasy program, outstanding cinematography for a limited anthology series or movie, outstanding period costumes, outstanding single-camera picture editing for a limited or anthology series or movie, outstanding sound mixing for a limited or anthology series or movie and outstanding sound editing for a limited or anthology series, movie or special.

Also winning an Emmy for Netflix last night was global hit Bridgerton which took home an Emmy for outstanding period and/or character hairstyling.

Additionally, the HBO hit limited series Mare of Easttown also won an Emmy for outstanding production design for a narrative contemporary program.

You can watch The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton on Netflix Kenya and Mare of Easttown on Showmax.

See the full list of winners here.

  

