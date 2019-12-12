Questworks Limited has been ranked the best construction company in the Top 100 SME Awards 2019, at position 10 overall, and the only company in the sector to make it to top 10 this year.

Questworks is an Engineering – Procurement – Construction company ranked Category 1 by the National Construction Authority (NCA), delivering both construction and solar projects in East Africa.

Speaking after the award ceremony, Dr. Raul Figueroa, Chief Executive Officer, Questworks Limited said, “This award confirms the potential of young indigenous construction companies to excel and we look forward to combining our competence in student housing, construction, solar to deliver globally recognized green projects in Africa in the next 5 years.”

Adding that, “We are committed to continue to increase the safety and reliability the buildings in Kenya and the Region”

Started eight years ago, Questworks is now home to over 100 engineers, architects, risk analysts and construction technicians.

Questworks delivered first of their kind solar projects in East Africa including the 600 KW Solar project in Strathmore University and the largest public sector Rooftop PV Solar Design & Installation at Kenya School of Monetary Studies.

Questworks construction portfolio includes; Vivo Energy, Strathmore University Law School, Total Kenya, Nairobi West Hospital new wing, Avana Apartments in Riara Road, PACIS Centre Waiyaki Way, Sasini Group headquarters in Westlands, Eastlands College, parallel four hostels in Madaraka and Alkira Residences in Kileleshwa.

Questworks is further committed to development of technical skills in Kenya sector through their TEF Club, an earn as you learn program that gives architects, engineers, quantity surveyors, project managers, computer scientists, risk & financial analysts, logistics specialists, artisans, and other exceptional graduates an opportunity to receive a 4-month on-the-job training and subsequently opportunities to do business with the company.

Questworks is on course to develop 200 micro-entrepreneurs (artisans, solar technicians, subcontractors) across their various solar and construction projects in Kenya in 2020 as well us support buildings and reliability in the wake of building collapses

