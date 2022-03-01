Queue in, Facebook Reels

Facebook Reels has been launched in more than 150 countries for creators around the world to grow their communities.

Why lie, watching video is half of time spent on Facebook and Instagram and even TikTok. Now, the short-form, entertaining video experiences and tools are arriving on Facebook. With the ability to create reels and have their Instagram reels suggested to people on Facebook, creators — whether they’re just starting out or already have a large following — will have more ways to express themselves, grow their communities and reach new audiences.

Reels on Facebook can consist of music, audio, effects and more. You can find them in News Feed or in Groups, and when viewing a reel on Facebook, you can easily follow the creator directly from the video, like and comment on it, or share it with friends.

Facebook is also offering a new bonus program to help creators earn money when people view their reels. The Reels Play bonus pays eligible creators based on the performance of their reels, and will be available on both Facebook and Instagram. Check it out.