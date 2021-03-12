“Quick recovery my friend,” DP Ruto to Raila after COVID-19 diagnosis

To @RailaOdinga , former PM, Isaiah 53v5 by Jesus stripes comes healing. You have fought many battles, you have always demonstrated courage and bravery. This too you will overcome. Quick recovery my friend. The nation is praying.

Ruto in his message exuded confidence that Odinga would recover from the virus.

Deputy President William Ruto has sent a goodwill message to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

His physician Dr David Oluoch-Olunya confirmed that he had been diagnosed with the virus and was responding well to treatment at the Nairobi Hospital where they continue to monitor his progress.

In a statement, Raila acknowledged the results saying, “this evening, I received a briefing from the doctors who have conducted numerous and complicated tests on me for the last two days to arrive at an accurate diagnosis of my health status. While the tests were several, one important result, which I have authorized the doctors to make public is that I have been found to have been exposed to COVID-19.”

He however quickly pointed out that he felt strong and was in good shape after a few days in the hospital.

The former premier will be undertaking mandatory quarantine as agreed with his doctors.

“I wish to use this opportunity to emphasize to our people that COVID-19 is real, it is in our midst and we need to observe all the measures being put out by the government, scientists and health personnel,” he concluded the statement.

Coronavirus, now in its third wave, has so far claimed 1,899 lives, according to the Ministry of Health statistics.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday confirmed the third wave, with the Council of Governors asking President Uhuru Kenyatta to impose a 30-day ban on all political gatherings in his address which is expected today (Friday).