The Quickmart retail chain of stores will hire more locals at their latest 60th branch in Narok County as a way of creating job opportunities and financial empowerment for the local community.

Speaking after the official opening of the latest branch located along the Narok-Bomet Highway in Narok town on Friday, store Head of Marketing Betty Wamaitha exuded confidence in the outlet’s potential to impact and change the fortunes of the community.

“We are thrilled to open our 60th store in Narok and expand our footprint in Kenya,” said Betty Wamaitha, Head of Marketing at Quickmart.

“At Quickmart, we are dedicated to serving our customers with excellence, and we are excited to bring our unique shopping experience to the residents of Narok,”

Quickmart remains committed to supporting the local community and creating job opportunities for Kenyans.Customers can look forward to exciting offers and surprises as they explore the new store and experience the convenience and affordability that Quickmart is known for.”added Wamaitha

According to Wamaitha the new store in Narok will employ skilled staff members who are passionate about delivering exceptional service and creating positive experiences for customers.

Narok County Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu, who graced the ceremony, called on the business community to create more job opportunities for the locals and hence improve their living standards.