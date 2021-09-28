R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial

The RnB singer was convicted by a federal jury in Brooklyn.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, popularly known as R. Kelly, has been found guilty on all charges brought before the federal court in his sex trafficking trial.

In a press statement released by the U.S Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of New York said, “R. Kelly was convicted today by a federal jury in Brooklyn of all nine counts of a superseding indictment charging him with racketeering predicated on criminal conduct including sexual exploitation of children, forced labour and Mann Act violations involving the coercion and transportation of women and girls in interstate commerce to engage in illegal sexual activity.”

The news was announced by the Acting U.S Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Jacquelyn M. Kasulis who said, “To the victims in this case, your voices were heard, and justice was finally served. We hope that today’s verdict brings some measure of comfort and closure to the victims. Today’s guilty verdict forever brands R. Kelly as a predator, who used his fame and fortune to prey on the young, the vulnerable, and the voiceless for his own sexual gratification.”

R.Kelly is one of the most prominent celebrities to be tried on sex charges since the reckoning of the #metoo movement. With his conviction, Kelly faces up to a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum life sentence.

Kelly will appear again in court for sentencing on May 4th, 2022.