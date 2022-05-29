Rabai MP William Kamoti dies in road accident

Rabai Member of Parliament William Kamoti died in a road accident on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at Komaza area along the Kilifi-Mombasa highway.

Confirming the incident, the Orange Democratic Movement party said that Kamoti died shortly after presenting his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission for clearance.

“It’s with shock and sadness that we as ODM have received the news of the untimely death of our MP for Rabai, Hon. William Kamoti, shortly after presenting his nomination papers to We stand with the people of Rabai. Rest in Peace Hon. Kamoti,” said the ODM party.

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi through his Twitter handle described the Rabai MP as a devoted and hardworking leader.

“I have just learnt with great shock and sadness, the passing on of Hon. William Kamoti Mwamkale, the Member of Parliament for Rabai Constituency, through a tragic road accident, this evening,” said Governor Kingi.

“Hon Kamoti will be remembered for his non-confrontational leadership style which saw him earn admiration from many people beyond his constituency and also enabled him to achieve a lot for the people of Rabai Constituency.Indeed as a county, we have lost a devoted and hardworking leader,” he added.

Siaya Senator James Orengo said that the country had lost a diligent and passionate servant of the people.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and citizens of Rabai following the death of their MP William Kamoti Mwamkale. We have lost a diligent and passionate servant of the people.May his soul rest in peace,” said Orengo.