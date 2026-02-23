AFCON 2025FootballSports

Rabat Public Prosecutor’s office denies claims of delay in the Senegalese football fans’ case

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
3 Min Read

The Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Rabat Court of First Instance has issued a statement denying rumours circulating about an “unjustified delay” in the proceedings against the Senegalese football fans.

18 Senegalese football fans were arrested for engaging in acts of hooliganism during the 2025 AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal on the 18th of last month.

The Prosecutor’s office has debunked the lack of interpreters for suspects and claims that they had gone on a hunger strike, saying the claims were completely unfounded.

According to the office of the Public Prosecutor, a lawyer registered with a Bar Association in France attended one of the hearings.

The absence of a consultation office in Morocco, combined with the defendants’ wish to be tried in the presence of their lawyers, led to the postponement of the hearing until February 12, 2026.

The court also provided a sworn French-language interpreter, a language mastered by all defendants. In addition, an interpreter in their mother tongue (Wolof) was made available by the authorities in coordination with the Deputy Consul of Senegal in Morocco.

‘Not at 50’ – Alonso sets retirement limit
Araka strikes gold for Kenya in 400m in Nigeria
Dr. Amina Mohamed re- elected to the World Motor Sport Council and appointed to the FIA Foundation
Naomi Osaka: Former WTA world number one plans tennis return six months after giving birth

Furthermore, the statement added that the law does not require the presence of an interpreter during the preliminary investigation when the officer understands the language of the person concerned, provided that the official reports are read and explained to them.

It also defended the adjournments in the case, which were made at the request of the defendants themselves, in order to allow them to properly prepare their defence and to ensure the presence of their lawyers.

On claims of unjustified delay, the Public Prosecutor’s Office categorically denies any allegation of unjustified delay in the handling of the case.

It also clarified that the detainees are receiving their meals regularly, denying the rumours suggesting that they are on a hunger strike, terming them unfounded.

The fans were arrested after engaging in acts of violence, which led to the destruction of properties and injury to other fans who attended the AFCON final at the Prince Moulay Stadium in Rabat.

The final was stopped for nearly 15 minutes after Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest of the penalty which was awarded to Morocco.

Morocco stun S Korea to earn first world cup win
Uganda commissions Nakivubo Stadium ahead of Continental Championships
Salah to leave the Egypt squad for treatment in Liverpool
Junior Starlets to begin World Cup qualifiers against DR Congo
All set ahead of Kenya Cup Final as Kabras, Oilers spoil for a fight
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Jacob Kiplimo to headline Lisbon Half Marathon
Next Article Kenya secures Ksh 65.7B from AfDB
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya secures Ksh 65.7B from AfDB
Business Local Business
Jacob Kiplimo to headline Lisbon Half Marathon
Athletics Sports
Absa bank awards Kibugu Ksh 2 million for brilliant performance at MKO
Golf Sports
Concerns over Spain’s capacity to host 2030 FIFA World Cup final
Football Sports

You May also Like

FootballSports

Kenya suffers defeat against South Sudan in CHAN qualifier

FootballSports

Newly constructed 10,000 seater Ithookwe stadium to host today’s Mashujaa Day

Football

Wetangula urges national assembley staff to embrace sports

SportsVolleyBall

KPC got off to a flying start at the inaugural CAVB Zone 5, thrashing KCCA 3-0

Show More