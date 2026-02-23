Rabat Public Prosecutor’s office denies claims of delay in the Senegalese football fans’ case

The Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Rabat Court of First Instance has issued a statement denying rumours circulating about an “unjustified delay” in the proceedings against the Senegalese football fans.

18 Senegalese football fans were arrested for engaging in acts of hooliganism during the 2025 AFCON final between Morocco and Senegal on the 18th of last month.

The Prosecutor’s office has debunked the lack of interpreters for suspects and claims that they had gone on a hunger strike, saying the claims were completely unfounded.

According to the office of the Public Prosecutor, a lawyer registered with a Bar Association in France attended one of the hearings.

The absence of a consultation office in Morocco, combined with the defendants’ wish to be tried in the presence of their lawyers, led to the postponement of the hearing until February 12, 2026.

The court also provided a sworn French-language interpreter, a language mastered by all defendants. In addition, an interpreter in their mother tongue (Wolof) was made available by the authorities in coordination with the Deputy Consul of Senegal in Morocco.

Furthermore, the statement added that the law does not require the presence of an interpreter during the preliminary investigation when the officer understands the language of the person concerned, provided that the official reports are read and explained to them.

It also defended the adjournments in the case, which were made at the request of the defendants themselves, in order to allow them to properly prepare their defence and to ensure the presence of their lawyers.

On claims of unjustified delay, the Public Prosecutor’s Office categorically denies any allegation of unjustified delay in the handling of the case.

It also clarified that the detainees are receiving their meals regularly, denying the rumours suggesting that they are on a hunger strike, terming them unfounded.

The fans were arrested after engaging in acts of violence, which led to the destruction of properties and injury to other fans who attended the AFCON final at the Prince Moulay Stadium in Rabat.

The final was stopped for nearly 15 minutes after Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest of the penalty which was awarded to Morocco.