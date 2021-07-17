Race to find survivors as Europe reels from floods by Eric BiegonJuly 17, 2021 Share Rescue crews have been racing to find survivors of floods that have wreaked havoc across western Europe, killing at least 170 people. Many people are still missing after record rainfall triggered severe floods in Germany and Belgium, and the death toll is expected to rise further. Submerged cars are being searched for bodies as floodwaters begin to recede. But a senior German politician has been criticized for laughing during a visit to affected areas. Armin Laschet, who is the conservative candidate to replace outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, was caught on camera apparently joking with colleagues as President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was expressing sympathy to victims. Mr Laschet later tweeted (in German) that he regretted his behaviour, but commentators and politicians were quick to condemn him. “Laschet laughs while the country cries,” Bild newspaper said on its website. Mrs Merkel herself is expected to visit the region on Sunday afternoon. European leaders have blamed climate change for the floods, which have also affected Switzerland, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Experts say global warming makes torrential rainfall more likely. The world has already warmed by about 1.2C since the industrial era began. At least 143 people are now known to have died in the floods in Germany, including four firefighters. Rescue teams were hampered by difficult conditions on Friday, leaving relatives of the missing waiting anxiously for news. But by Saturday the authorities said numbers of people unaccounted for had been steadily decreasing. The states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate and Saarland have been the worst affected by the rainfall. And though the risk of further flooding is diminishing there is growing concern about the Steinbachtal dam in North Rhine-Westphalia, south-west of the city of Bonn. Inspectors say large parts of the structure have come away leaving it extremely unstable, and more people may be asked to leave their homes. Meanwhile emergency workers have been searching abandoned cars on the still-flooded B265 road, but fire service spokesman Elmar Mettke said no bodies had yet been found. “It seems like in the cars we have checked so far the occupants have all reached dry land unscathed. But we will continue to look and it will be a while until we are done here,” he told Reuters news agency. Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments.