Rachel Ruto centres women in Mashujaa Day message

The first lady has always been an avid supporter of women and girls.

Juggling between work and family, the Kenyan woman has continued to fight for equality, social justice, women's rights and positions of leadership. Girls with dreams become women with vision. May we grow to be the Champions of Change. Happy Mashujaa Day! pic.twitter.com/U8JufIs2dL — Mama Rachel Ruto, EGH (@MamaRachelRuto) October 20, 2022

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, is celebrating women and girls this Mashujaa Day. Today’s (October 20th) event will be the first celebration President Ruto officiates as the Head of State at the Uhuru Gardens Memorial Park.

Taking to Twitter, the first lady centred women in her Mashujaa Day message writing that throughout history, women not only in Kenya but around the world have always contributed to the development of societies.

“In a special way, today, as we celebrate this 2022 Mashujaa Day, I would wish to acknowledge the contribution of the girls and women of Kenya in nation-building. Throughout history and around the world, women have had immense influence on the development of societies,” she wrote.

While she applauded the work of women often pushed aside or unacknowledged by history, she also conceded that such achievements have been achieved despite the challenges.

“Even as they devote themselves for the growth of these societies, women have been met by a lot of setbacks. Some natural, others man-made. Literally. And, the Kenyan woman is not an exception,” she wrote.

Adding, “Juggling between work and family, the Kenyan woman has continued to fight for equality, social justice, women’s rights and positions of leadership. Girls with dreams become women with vision. May we grow to be the Champions of Change.”

Despite the fact that her message was dedicated to women and girls, she began by appreciating the importance of recognising, appreciating and celebrating our heroes.

Quoting Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta she wrote, “Our children may learn about heroes of the past. Our task is to make ourselves the architects of the future,” adding “The recognition, appreciation and celebration of great and iconic Kenyans who have and continue to raise our national flag up the global mast is the essence of our Mashujaa Day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...