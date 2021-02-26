Rachel Ruto, former classmates gift their teacher new car

Deputy President’s wife Rachel Ruto Friday joined fellow alumni of Likuyani Primary school in visiting their former headteacher Mr. Olasya at his home in Likuyani.
They gifted him with a car to thank him for the countless years he gave of his life and service.
In her twitter page, Mrs Ruto described Mr. Olasya a stern, firm and reputable teacher who shaped their childhood years to make sure they succeeded.
The group also condoled with his family following the loss of their daughter Bolivia Ambuka Olasya.
