Rachel Ruto hosts African first ladies dinner at State House

The First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto, Wednesday hosted a dinner in honour of visiting members of the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) who are in the country for the launch of the #WeAreEqual Campaign and the Joyful Women Organisation’s 14th anniversary.

Speaking at the dinner held at State House, Mama Rachel Ruto emphasised that the strength of the continent lies in the ability to approach challenges collectively, learning from each other, negotiating with a unified voice, and finding fulfilment in the success of our neighbours.

The visiting African First Ladies present at the dinner were Monica Geingos, the First Lady of the Republic of Namibia and the President of the Organisation of Africa First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, and Angeline Ndayishimiye, the First Lady of the Republic of Burundi.

Other guests present include Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, the spouse of the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, Tessy Mudavadi, the spouse of the Prime Cabinet Secretary of the Republic of Kenya and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs and Anne Waiguru, the chair of the Council of Governors and Governor of Kirinyaga County.