Rachier-Ocholla seal truce ahead of continental assignment 

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier and Secretary General Sam Ocholla have buried the hatchet ahead of the club’s CAF Champions league return fixture against CR Belouizdad on Wednesday.

In November 2020, the long serving football administrator Rachier had suspended Ocholla after he signed the Football Kenya Federation (FKF)-StarTimes broadcast deal without the recommendation of the club’s Executive Committee (EC).

However, in a rejoinder FKF boss Nick Mwendwa insisted that the letter signed by Ochola was legitimate and used it to allow StarTimes televise matches involving 19 time Kenya Premier League Champions.

According to the former organizing secretary of the team Judith Nyangi, the most important thing is addressing the welfare of the players in the wake of reports of a go slow over unpaid dues.

“Our priority right now should be to pay players their salaries and allowances in order to motivate them to perform better both in local top tier and overseas in Continental soccer. We have no option but to win Wednesday’s game. The rest are just sideshows. Results is what our fans are demanding from the team and that boils to management style by the officials” she noted.

Reports have emerged that K’Ogalo players have not been recently reporting for daily training at their usual grounds Camp Toyoyo, due to what is believed to be the accrued arrears to both the technical bench and playing unit.

The team is set to welcome their captain Kenneth Muguna, who missed the first leg due to a rib injury even though they will continue missing the services of veteran striker Nicholas Kipkirui, who has not turned up for training due to personal reasons, since helping Gor edge out APR of Rwanda 4-3 on aggregate on December 5 in the last round.

The Kenyan giants will be out to overturn a six-goal deficit when they face CR Belouizdad in the second leg of their CAF Champions League first-round tie.

This is after the BetKing Premier League defending champions suffered a 6-0 defeat to the Algerian side on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at the Stade du 5 Juillet 1962.

The second leg is set to be played on today 3pm, at the Nyayo National Stadium, with the winner on aggregate set to grace the group stages of the continental showpiece.

The loser, in the meantime, will get a lifeline in the CAF Confederations Cup playoff round set to be played in February 2021.

